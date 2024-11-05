Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Frontier Banter

    The Frontier Banter

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Introducing "Frontier Banter," the official podcast of Fort Sill Garrison! Join Col. Derek Baird, Garrison Commander, and CSM Bill Pearson as they share the stories and spotlight the people who make Fort Sill an exceptional place to live, work, and serve. From housing improvements and family support programs to fitness initiatives and cutting-edge technology, "Frontier Banter" delves into the topics that matter to our Soldiers, Army civilians, and families.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:56:56
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Fort Sill

    garrison
    fortsill
    fortsillgarrison
    frontierbanter

