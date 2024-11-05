The Frontier Banter

Introducing "Frontier Banter," the official podcast of Fort Sill Garrison! Join Col. Derek Baird, Garrison Commander, and CSM Bill Pearson as they share the stories and spotlight the people who make Fort Sill an exceptional place to live, work, and serve. From housing improvements and family support programs to fitness initiatives and cutting-edge technology, "Frontier Banter" delves into the topics that matter to our Soldiers, Army civilians, and families.