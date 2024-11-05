The Contracting Experience - Episode 62: Contracting is a team sport - a conversation with Tony Everidge

In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we are joined by Tony Everidge, Executive Director, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where he helps lead a team of over 750 acquisition professionals who manage a $55 billion contract portfolio.



Tune in as Everidge shares his insights, drawing on his days of playing collegiate and semi-professional basketball. He discusses how those experiences taught him valuable life lessons—like teamwork, commitment, and accountability—that have helped shape his professional career. Everidge demonstrates that contracting truly is a team sport by using various sports analogies to demonstrate the importance of teamwork, accountability, feedback, personal development, game-planning, resilience, and collaboration in government contracting.



This episode is packed with actionable advice for contracting professionals looking to enhance their approach to teamwork and accountability. Don't miss Everidge's "halftime speech" at the end of the episode, where he rallies contracting professionals to stay motivated and committed to the mission, regardless of their role in the larger Air Force team.



AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.