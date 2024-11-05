Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 62: Contracting is a team sport - a conversation with Tony Everidge

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we are joined by Tony Everidge, Executive Director, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, where he helps lead a team of over 750 acquisition professionals who manage a $55 billion contract portfolio.

    Tune in as Everidge shares his insights, drawing on his days of playing collegiate and semi-professional basketball. He discusses how those experiences taught him valuable life lessons—like teamwork, commitment, and accountability—that have helped shape his professional career. Everidge demonstrates that contracting truly is a team sport by using various sports analogies to demonstrate the importance of teamwork, accountability, feedback, personal development, game-planning, resilience, and collaboration in government contracting.

    This episode is packed with actionable advice for contracting professionals looking to enhance their approach to teamwork and accountability. Don't miss Everidge's "halftime speech" at the end of the episode, where he rallies contracting professionals to stay motivated and committed to the mission, regardless of their role in the larger Air Force team.

    AFICC – Air Force Installation Contracting Center

