Pacific Pulse: November 5, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: Fighter aircraft from the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral escort flight of a U.S. bomber; the U.S. and Japan completed Keen Sword 25; and the U.S. and Republic of Korea participate in Freedom Flag 24-1.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 00:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
