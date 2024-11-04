Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 6 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 1 of 3

    Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 6 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 1 of 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Audio by Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    “Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.

    This episode begins a three-episode service member arc about Marine Capt. Ron Forrester, who went missing on Dec. 27, 1972, while serving as an A-6A Intruder navigator and bombardier on a mission over north Vietnam, and was accounted for Dec. 4, 2023. We start off his arc talking to his daughter, Karoni Forrester, about her journey to find her dad.

    Song: Man Of War
    Artist: Aaron Paul Low
    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
    https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war
    License code: JTRZNBDSDZJ3XM3Z

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 15:58
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 83304
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110664983.mp3
    Length: 00:17:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 6 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 1 of 3, by Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPAA, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Forrester, Vietnam War, Vietnam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download