Warhawk Podcast - S1E4 - Recruiting Instructors

In this episode, we delve into the world of Air Force recruiting with three dedicated instructors from the 344th Training Squadron, Recruiting Schoolhouse. Join us as we explore the unique challenges and rewards of this critical role.
Discover the passion that drives these instructors to shape the future of Air Force recruitors. We'll discuss their insights on the qualities that make a successful recruiter and the strategies they employ to instill these traits in their students.
Tune in to hear inspiring stories, gain valuable knowledge, and appreciate the vital work of these instructors in securing the future of the Air Force.
