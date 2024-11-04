Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E4 - Recruiting Instructors

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E4 - Recruiting Instructors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In this episode, we delve into the world of Air Force recruiting with three dedicated instructors from the 344th Training Squadron, Recruiting Schoolhouse. Join us as we explore the unique challenges and rewards of this critical role.
    Discover the passion that drives these instructors to shape the future of Air Force recruitors. We'll discuss their insights on the qualities that make a successful recruiter and the strategies they employ to instill these traits in their students.
    Tune in to hear inspiring stories, gain valuable knowledge, and appreciate the vital work of these instructors in securing the future of the Air Force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83303
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110664715.mp3
    Length: 00:56:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhawk Podcast - S1E4 - Recruiting Instructors, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    AF Recruiting
    344TRS
    37TRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download