Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 3

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Audio by Danielle Lofton 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In the third episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we explore the Navy's oldest floating dry-dock, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Dynamic (AFDL 6), and its crucial role in supporting MARMC’s mission of fixing ships. We speak with MARMC’s S.T.E.M. team about their impact in local schools and their efforts to inspire the next generation of innovators. Additionally, we listen in on a discussion between MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young and the new Command Master Chief David Adkins.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 12:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 83301
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110664268.mp3
    Length: 00:35:58
    Year 2024
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 3, by Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download