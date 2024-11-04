The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 3

In the third episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we explore the Navy's oldest floating dry-dock, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Dynamic (AFDL 6), and its crucial role in supporting MARMC’s mission of fixing ships. We speak with MARMC’s S.T.E.M. team about their impact in local schools and their efforts to inspire the next generation of innovators. Additionally, we listen in on a discussion between MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young and the new Command Master Chief David Adkins.
