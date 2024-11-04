Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Fall 2024 Installation Excellence Day and 86th FSS Events

    KMC Update - Fall 2024 Installation Excellence Day and 86th FSS Events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.04.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 2024 Kaiserslautern Military Community, Fall Installation Excellence Day, and upcoming special events hosted by the 86th Airlift Wing, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 03:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83298
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110663895.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Fall 2024 Installation Excellence Day and 86th FSS Events, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1108
    KMC Update
    1105

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download