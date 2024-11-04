Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News Military and Family Readiness Center 241031

    Spangdahlem Radio News Military and Family Readiness Center 241031

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Airman Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for 241031.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 06:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83294
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110663274.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News Military and Family Readiness Center 241031, by Amn Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Airmen Family Readiness Center
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Ryan Bratton
    Col. Tommy Mitchell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download