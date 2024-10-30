American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue and 56th Rescue Generation Squadrons at Aviano Air Base transitioning aircraft from the HH-60G Pave Hawk to the new HH-60W Jolly Green II. This transition represents a transformative advancement in Search and Rescue capabilities for Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 02:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83276
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110658881.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: A New HH-60, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
