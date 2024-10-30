Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 43-24 (AUDIO)

    Marine Minute: 43-24 (AUDIO)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Civilians and service members participate in the 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, and U.S. Marines participate in Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Michael Air Force Base, Utah. WTI is a seven-week graduate course that trains pilots and air crew to become operational subject matter experts in their field to better advise commanders on air support and capabilities.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83273
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110658810.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 43-24 (AUDIO), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCM
    VMM
    WTI
    AMM
    49th MCM
    MCM 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download