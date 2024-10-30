Marine Minute: 43-24 (AUDIO)

Civilians and service members participate in the 49th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, and U.S. Marines participate in Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Michael Air Force Base, Utah. WTI is a seven-week graduate course that trains pilots and air crew to become operational subject matter experts in their field to better advise commanders on air support and capabilities.



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)