    Radio Spot - Military Library Week

    Radio Spot - Military Library Week

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second spot publicizes the celebration of Military Library Week, Nov. 10 to 16, across the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz footprint. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Leaders are Readers
    Military Library Week

