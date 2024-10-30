This 30-second spot publicizes the celebration of Military Library Week, Nov. 10 to 16, across the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz footprint. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83272
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110658779.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Military Library Week, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.