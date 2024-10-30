Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Spouse Hub and Flu Season

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Military and Family Readiness Center opened doors to its new Spouse Hub facility, a place for service members and civilians to foster connections and help each other navigate life in Germany, Oct. 28, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs director, also shared news of a flu vaccine drive hosted by Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, happening Oct. 30 to Nov. 15. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    TAGS

    Flu Season
    Vaccines
    86th Airlift Wing
    Military and Family Readiness Center
    COVID-19
    Spouse Hub

