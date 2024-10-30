The Military and Family Readiness Center opened doors to its new Spouse Hub facility, a place for service members and civilians to foster connections and help each other navigate life in Germany, Oct. 28, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs director, also shared news of a flu vaccine drive hosted by Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, happening Oct. 30 to Nov. 15. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83271
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110658777.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Spouse Hub and Flu Season, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
