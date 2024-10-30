Cosmic Bowling Event happening at the Ramstein Bowling Center, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, 2024, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83263
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110658562.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Cosmic Bowling, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.