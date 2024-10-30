AFN Aviano Interview: UMGC Chief Academic Officer

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen also know as DJ B-SO, talks with Dr. Blakely Pomietto Chief Academic Officer at the University of Maryland Global Campus about how UMGC partners with military education centers to help meet education needs of those in the overseas community. (United States Air Force Audio By Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen).