    AFN Aviano Interview: UMGC Chief Academic Officer

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.31.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen also know as DJ B-SO, talks with Dr. Blakely Pomietto Chief Academic Officer at the University of Maryland Global Campus about how UMGC partners with military education centers to help meet education needs of those in the overseas community. (United States Air Force Audio By Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen).

    TAGS

    Radio Interview
    AFN Aviano
    Education and Training
    University of Maryland Global Campus

