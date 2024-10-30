Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teens Beach Clean-up

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.30.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of an MWR beach clean-up for teens at Windmill beach on November 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83255
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110656728.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teens Beach Clean-up, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

