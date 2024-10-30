Three Tenets Podcast: SRSC Ep. 3 CPT Caroline Pirchner

Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, Strength Readiness Support Center (SRSC) Chief, CPT Caroline Pirchner.



CPT Pirchner shares what SRSC can do for the Recruiting and Retention Force. During the interview, she gives insight of how SRSC can be utilized to better benefit the 54 states and territories. Listen to be the first to hear of upcoming SRSC announcements.



