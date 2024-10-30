Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Tenets Podcast: SRSC Ep. 3 CPT Caroline Pirchner

    Three Tenets Podcast: SRSC Ep. 3 CPT Caroline Pirchner

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Caly Allen 

    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion

    Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your favorite co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, Strength Readiness Support Center (SRSC) Chief, CPT Caroline Pirchner.

    CPT Pirchner shares what SRSC can do for the Recruiting and Retention Force. During the interview, she gives insight of how SRSC can be utilized to better benefit the 54 states and territories. Listen to be the first to hear of upcoming SRSC announcements.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb
    Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com

    CPT Caroline Pirchner: caroline.r.pirchner.mil@army.mil
    SRSC YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ARNGVIDEO-SRSCSRSC
    Ordering Site: https://smms.ngb.army.mil/v3/SMMS/smmsmenu.aspx

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 11:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83252
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110656512.mp3
    Length: 00:23:52
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Tenets Podcast: SRSC Ep. 3 CPT Caroline Pirchner, by Caly Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention
    SRSC
    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion
    Strength Readiness Support Center
    ARNG marketing tools

