On today's News in One:
Soldiers with V-Corps, First Cavalry Division, Fourth Security Assistance Brigade, and members of the Alabama state partnership program participated in exercise Carpathian arc 24 in Sibiu, Romania.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 06:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83246
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110655917.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Nov. 1, 2024, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.