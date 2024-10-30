241028-N-C0548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 28, 2024) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 06:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83233
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110655702.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Live On-Air Radio - MC2 Alonzo "Hungry" Martin-Frazier, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.