Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Beverly Torres, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s episode featured discussions about the Seasonal Flu Campaign and more information about flu season in general. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|10.30.2024
|10.31.2024 05:12
|Newscasts
|00:22:12
|2024
This work, 241030 Wellness Wednesday, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
