The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 9

In this episode of The Leading Edge, we focus on the new Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) and share what we currently know as we begin its implementation. Lt. Col. Victor Dumrongkietiman of the 130th Airlift Wing serves as Chief of Staff and leads the discussion. He provides an overview of the DCW, including its purpose and structure. Col. Patrick Chard, the program's author and facilitator, opens the episode; he is also the Deputy Wing Commander of the 130th Wing. Please note that all information regarding the DCW is pre-decisional and subject to change.