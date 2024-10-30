Hold My Reg | Episode 2: Inspector General Whistleblower and Reprisal Investigations with COL Danyele Jordan and Dr. Herman Walker

In this episode, LTC Hans Zeller, Chair of the Administrative and Civil Law De-partment (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interviews COL Danyele Jordan, SJA, TRANSCOM, and former Legal Advisor to the Inspector General (IG) at the time of recording this episode, and Dr. Herman Walker Chief, Whistleblower Branch. COL Jordan and Dr. Walker discuss the roles and responsibilities of the Office of the Inspector General in investigating allegations of whistleblower and reprisal made by members of the Army. In addition, the experts share insights into investigations stemming from allegations of restricted communications to members of Congress or IG.



