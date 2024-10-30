NSL Unscripted | Episode 21 - Big Tech in Armed Conflict Part 2

This episode is part two of a two-part series which captures the live recording of a panel held at the 1st Emerging Technologies in the Law Course. In this episode, LTC(R) Laura West, Former Chair of the National Security Law De-partment, wraps up her conversation with the panelists and ends by fielding questions from the audience. Tune is as the esteemed panelists, Professor Gary Corn, Director of the Technology, Law & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law, Mr. Jonathan Horowitz, Legal Advisor at International Committee of the Red Cross-ICRC, and Mr. Matt Fussa, Trust Officer at Cisco Systems, finish the fascinating conversation they started last episode!
NSL Practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications - https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Un-scripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Depart-ment). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
