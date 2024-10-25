Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 23 - Vehicle Maintenance Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83199" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This interview spotlights a team who keeps things running on base...literally! Our vehicle maintenance shop make sure that the fleet of government vehicles are operational for transporting people and supplies where they need to go. If you are considering a career in the military that translates well to the civilian side, vehicle maintenance may be the job for you!