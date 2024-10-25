Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 23 - Vehicle Maintenance Spotlight

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 23 - Vehicle Maintenance Spotlight

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    122nd Fighter Wing

    This interview spotlights a team who keeps things running on base...literally! Our vehicle maintenance shop make sure that the fleet of government vehicles are operational for transporting people and supplies where they need to go. If you are considering a career in the military that translates well to the civilian side, vehicle maintenance may be the job for you!

    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    podcast
    Blacksnake Bytes

