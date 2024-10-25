Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander town hall, October 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is audio from Oct. 24, 2024, from the Garrison Town Hall by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of Fort McCoy workforce members participated in two town hall sessions. Baez gave updates on Fort McCoy news and information and more. This was Baez's second town hall session for the garrison workforce. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:15
    Artist Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez
    Year 2024
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    garrison workforce
    Garrison Town Hall
    Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez

