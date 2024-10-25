Fort McCoy Garrison commander town hall, October 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83194" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is audio from Oct. 24, 2024, from the Garrison Town Hall by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of Fort McCoy workforce members participated in two town hall sessions. Baez gave updates on Fort McCoy news and information and more. This was Baez's second town hall session for the garrison workforce. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)