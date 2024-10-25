On today's News in One:
Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division and 4th Infantry Division, alongside the Polish Army, recently completed the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge or E3B qualifications in Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland.
(U.S. Army Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|10.17.2024
|10.30.2024 08:26
|Newscasts
|83193
|2410/DOD_110651343.mp3
|00:01:00
|2024
|News
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|0
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Oct. 30, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
