    NEWS IN ONE Oct. 30

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division and 4th Infantry Division, alongside the Polish Army, recently completed the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge or E3B qualifications in Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland.

    (U.S. Army Audio by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 08:26
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, NEWS IN ONE Oct. 30, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th ID
    Stronger Together
    1st Cavalry Div.
    NewsInOne

