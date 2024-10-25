Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Bit - Love at First Site Berlin

    ITALY

    10.25.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    241025-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 25, 2024) Radio bit featuring some of the attractions and sites service members can experience when traveling to Berlin. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 04:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 83174
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110648927.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - Love at First Site Berlin, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Berlin
    Funny
    Satire
    Radio Bit

