241025-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 25, 2024) Radio bit featuring some of the attractions and sites service members can experience when traveling to Berlin. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 04:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|83174
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110648927.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - Love at First Site Berlin, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.