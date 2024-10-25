Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Bit- Bee Gees

    AFN Naples Bit- Bee Gees

    NAPLES , ITALY

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241024-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (October, 24 2024) Radio bit highlighting the British-Australian disco band the Bee Gees. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 04:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83173
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110648926.mp3
    Length: 00:03:36
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES , IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Bit- Bee Gees, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disco
    Bee Gees

