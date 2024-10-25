Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    241022 Bahrain Beat

    241022 Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    10.21.2024

    Audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering Task Force 51/5 & NAVCENT Complete Air MEDEVAC Drill with Bahrain Defense Force at King Hamad University Hospital and F-35B test jet begins sea trials with Japanese multi-functional destroyer in eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83171
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110648867.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241022 Bahrain Beat, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download