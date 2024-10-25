241022 Bahrain Beat

Two-minute newscast covering Task Force 51/5 & NAVCENT Complete Air MEDEVAC Drill with Bahrain Defense Force at King Hamad University Hospital and F-35B test jet begins sea trials with Japanese multi-functional destroyer in eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
