Coast Guard rescues father, sons after boat capsizes south of Lanai

A boater calls for the Coast Guard’s assistance and reports that his vessel capsized Oct. 26, 2024. After hearing the mayday call, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders directed the launch of a helicopter crew that located a capsized boat offshore Lanai and rescued a father and his sons, ages 8 and 12. (U.S. Coast Guard audio, courtesy Sector Honolulu)
