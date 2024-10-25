The Pulse: Your lifeline to health and wellness in Guantanamo Bay, is an hour-long, bi-weekly live broadcast featuring Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Hospital leadership. The Pulse was hosted Oct. 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 10:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83163
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110645719.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:20
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Pulse: Hospital Interview, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.