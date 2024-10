Marine Minute: 42-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I’M LANCE CORPORAL SAMANTHA POLLICH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



U.S. MARINES PILOTASSAULT AMPHIBIOUS VEHICLES AND AMPHIBIOUS COMBAT VEHICLES ON CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN.



4TH MARINE REGIMENT, 3RD MARINE DIVISION’S AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS AND SHIP-TO-SHORE MOVEMENTS ARE A FOUNDATIONAL ASPECT OF EXPEDITIONARY ADVANCED BASE OPERATIONS AND FORCE DESIGN.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. ERIC HUYNH. IT FEATURES U.S. MARINES SETTING UP AN M224 60 MM MORTAR SYSTEM DURING A SQUAD ATTACK RANGE ON MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII.



3D LITTORAL COMBAT TEAM, 3D MARINE LITTORAL REGIMENT, 3D MARINE DIVISION’S TRAINING, SUCH AS SQUAD-LEVEL LIVE-FIRE TRAINING, ENSURES THE THIRD MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE CONTINUES TO BE THE NUCLEUS OF A JOINT AND COALITION STAND-IN FORCE WITHIN THE FIRST ISLAND CHAIN.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.