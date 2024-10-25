Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News- Secretary of State Award For Global Anti-Racism Champions Speech And Secretary of Defense Visits Ukraine

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241022-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (October, 22 2024) Radio news highlighting Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken's recent remarks at the annual Award for Global Anti-Racism Champions and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin's recent visit to Ukraine (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    Ukraine
    Award For Global Antiterrorism Champions

