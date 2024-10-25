NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (October 25, 2024) An interview with Anna DeLange, Stars and Stripes Marketing Assistant on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk about museums to visit in Europe, places to visit in Oman, and a Stars and Stripes vote on Italian destinations. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 08:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83157
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110645491.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:55
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi Interview with Anna DeLange, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.