    Spooktacular Bowling

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    MWR Guantanamo Bay will be hosting a Halloween themed bowling night at the Rec Room on October 31, 2024, for residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spooktacular Bowling, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

