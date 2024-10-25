American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the resources and classes available to sponsors from the Military and Family Readiness Center. The MFRC is devoted to providing sponsors with information that will help them succeed as reliable leaders and give a positive first impression of Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 06:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83151
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110645375.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: MFRC Sponsorship Class, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.