    AFN Aviano Radio News: MFRC Sponsorship Class

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.25.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the resources and classes available to sponsors from the Military and Family Readiness Center. The MFRC is devoted to providing sponsors with information that will help them succeed as reliable leaders and give a positive first impression of Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 06:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83151
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110645375.mp3
    Length: 00:02:36
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: MFRC Sponsorship Class, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PCS
    Aviano
    Class
    Sponsors
    31 FW
    MFRC

