NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 23, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Simon Soto, independent duty corpsman for the Branch Health Clinic at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Benjamin Wilkins, a preventative medicine representative for the clinic, discuss the recent norovirus outbreak around base and the local community, Oct. 22, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 06:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83135
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110642975.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|NEWSCAST
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 241023-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.