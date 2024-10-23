Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flu Shot Clinic

    Flu Shot Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    10.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the flu shot vaccination clinic event at the Windjammer Ballroom on October 25-26, 2024. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 15:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83130
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110641340.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flu Shot Clinic, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flu shot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download