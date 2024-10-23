KMC Update- Healing from Trauma and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Throughout life we might come face to face with traumatic events that might paralyze us. Events like car accidents, abuse, combat, death, and grief are just some of those things. Chaplain Anthony Kelley and Mary Del Rosario from the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz share more resources for those seeking help in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 23. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt. Sari Seibert)