Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update- Healing from Trauma and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    KMC Update- Healing from Trauma and Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.23.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Throughout life we might come face to face with traumatic events that might paralyze us. Events like car accidents, abuse, combat, death, and grief are just some of those things. Chaplain Anthony Kelley and Mary Del Rosario from the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz share more resources for those seeking help in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 23. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 09:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83126
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110640357.mp3
    Length: 00:01:55
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update- Healing from Trauma and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Chaplain
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download