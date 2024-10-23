KMC Update- Welcoming A Child in the KMC and Halloween Events

It is important to make sure you are prepared for your future child, Aura Fain a financial literacy specialist has more tips on welcoming your child. If you are looking for some adult fun this weekend KMC Onstage is performing Rocky Horror Shadow Show on Baumholder October 25 and 26. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)
10.22.2024
10.23.2024
Newscasts
|83124
|2410/DOD_110640236.mp3
00:01:52
|2023
|Blues
KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|4
|0
|0
