    KMC Update- Welcoming A Child in the KMC and Halloween Events

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.22.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    It is important to make sure you are prepared for your future child, Aura Fain a financial literacy specialist has more tips on welcoming your child. If you are looking for some adult fun this weekend KMC Onstage is performing Rocky Horror Shadow Show on Baumholder October 25 and 26. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83124
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110640236.mp3
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN
    Baumholder
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update
    KMC Onstage

