The Quill & Sword | The FAR and Beyond Special Announcement: 2024 New Developments Course (NDC) Teaser

LTC Matthew Firing, Chair of the Contract and Fiscal Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, sets the stage for the 2024 New Developments Course, where Contract and Fiscal Law experts will converge to discuss the latest developments and best practices.



