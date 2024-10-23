This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update over cybersecurity with Airman 1st Class Jared De Vera, cybersecurity technician, 86th Communications Squadron, and energy conservation with Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 23. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 09:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83120
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110640211.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Cybersecurity and Energy Conservation, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.