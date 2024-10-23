Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

    Radio Spot - Auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.23.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    KMC Onstage is holding auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Nighttime Auditions Nov. 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kaiserslautern Community Activity Center, Bldg. 3109 on Daenner Kaserne. The audition will include cold reading from the script. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 07:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83119
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110640161.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Daenner Kaserne
    Radio Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Onstage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download