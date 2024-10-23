Radio Spot - Auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

KMC Onstage is holding auditions for The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Nighttime Auditions Nov. 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kaiserslautern Community Activity Center, Bldg. 3109 on Daenner Kaserne. The audition will include cold reading from the script. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)