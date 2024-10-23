AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP11

Morning radio show featuring U.S. 5th Fleet, Command Master Chief Christopher King with NCC Racheal Oyegoke, Senior Command Career Counselor at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, ICC Brad S. Mckay with FDRMC detachment Bahrain and MC2 Alec Kramer, Broadcaster at AFN Bahrain as they discuss their on-going mission in support of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)