    Warhawk Podcast - S1E3 - Military Training Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In this episode, we dive into the crucial role of Military Training Leaders (MTLs) in the Air Force. Join us as we chat with three experienced MTLs who share their insights on maintaining discipline and excellence.Discover their strategies for enforcing standards effectively, hear about their personal experiences as MTLs, and learn how their own memories from attending technical training have shaped their approach to leadership.
    Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the MTLs critical function in ensuring the success of our Airmen.

    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 19:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Military Training Leader
    MTL
    37TRW
    Warhawk Podcast

