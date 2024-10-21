Warhawk Podcast - S1E3 - Military Training Leaders

In this episode, we dive into the crucial role of Military Training Leaders (MTLs) in the Air Force. Join us as we chat with three experienced MTLs who share their insights on maintaining discipline and excellence.Discover their strategies for enforcing standards effectively, hear about their personal experiences as MTLs, and learn how their own memories from attending technical training have shaped their approach to leadership.

Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of the MTLs critical function in ensuring the success of our Airmen.