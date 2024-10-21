Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO News: Junior Sailor Association

    CUBA

    10.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing GTMO residents about the Junior Sailor Association. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, GTMO News: Junior Sailor Association, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS

    JSA

