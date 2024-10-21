Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring NAVSTA GTMO leadership. Open line was hosted Oct. 22, 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 14:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83094
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110638598.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:57
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Openline, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.