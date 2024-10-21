Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWS IN ONE Sept. 25, 2024

    NEWS IN ONE Sept. 25, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.24.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    The Association of African Air Forces, or AAAF, working group commenced in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 16, 2024.

    (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sergeant Carter Acton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83088
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110637562.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE Sept. 25, 2024, by SSG Carter Acton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Zambia
    Lusaka
    AAAF
    NEWS IN ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download