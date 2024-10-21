On today's News in One:
NATO allies gathered in Pabrade, Lithuania for exercise Flaming Thunder.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jan K.Valle)
|10.14.2024
|10.22.2024 05:55
|Newscasts
|83082
|2410/DOD_110637435.mp3
|00:01:00
|2024
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|0
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Oct. 14, 2024, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
