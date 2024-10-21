Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Falcon Leap 24 and Fall and Wintertime Safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.22.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Members of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command participated in Falcon Leap 24, a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from Sept. 9 to 20. Paul Butler, a representative from the Kaiserslautern chapter of the American Red Cross, shared tips on how to stay safe during the Fall and Wintertime during an interview with American Forces Network Oct. 17 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 04:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83081
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110637429.mp3
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Falcon Leap 24 and Fall and Wintertime Safety, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Safety
    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Wintertime
    Falcon Leap 24

