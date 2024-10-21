KMC Update - Falcon Leap 24 and Fall and Wintertime Safety

Members of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command participated in Falcon Leap 24, a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from Sept. 9 to 20. Paul Butler, a representative from the Kaiserslautern chapter of the American Red Cross, shared tips on how to stay safe during the Fall and Wintertime during an interview with American Forces Network Oct. 17 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)