Radio Spot - Pizza Buffet

This is a 15 second spot on the "Pizza Gallery Buffet" hosted by 86th Force Support Squadron in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 18. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|10.18.2024
|10.18.2024 07:38
|Newscasts
|83038
|2410/DOD_110630603.mp3
|00:00:15
|2024
|Blues
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|7
|0
|0
